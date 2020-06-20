Comtoyou prepares for WTCR with post-lockdown podium

Image credit: FIA WTCR
Comtoyou Racing began its preparations for the 2020 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup season with a podium finish in the in the 24H Portimão last weekend.
New team-mates Nathanaël Berthon and Tom Coronel were at the wheel of a DHL-liveried Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS with teenage promise Nicolas Baert completing the line-up.
They finished second in class at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve despite a lengthy pit stop.
“It was fantastic to actually be able to race again,” said Coronel.
Photo:Petr Fryba
