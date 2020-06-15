WTCR

Confirmation of fourth Lynk & Co-powered Cyan entry another boost for WTCR

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup has received another boost with confirmation that at least four Lynk & Co 03 TCRs will be on the grid in 2020.

Cyan Racing Lynk & Co announced in March that Yann Ehrlacher will partner his famous uncle Yvan Muller in WTCR 2020 in a two-car line-up.

Earlier today Cyan announced that Thed Björk will drive a third Lynk & Co 03 TCR in the upcoming WTCR season, while confirming that the search is underway to find a replacement for Andy Priaulx.

The three-time FIA World Touring Car champion has decided to call time on his WTCR career to focus on his son Sebastian’s promising career in sportscar racing.

A statement from the Swedish outfit confirmed Priaulx’s replacement “will be announced in due course”.

The post Confirmation of fourth Lynk & Co-powered Cyan entry another boost for WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

