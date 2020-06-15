-

The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup has received another boost with confirmation that at least four Lynk & Co 03 TCRs will be on the grid in 2020.

Cyan Racing Lynk & Co announced in March that Yann Ehrlacher will partner his famous uncle Yvan Muller in WTCR 2020 in a two-car line-up.



Earlier today Cyan announced that Thed Björk will drive a third Lynk & Co 03 TCR in the upcoming WTCR season, while confirming that the search is underway to find a replacement for Andy Priaulx.



The three-time FIA World Touring Car champion has decided to call time on his WTCR career to focus on his son Sebastian’s promising career in sportscar racing.



A statement from the Swedish outfit confirmed Priaulx’s replacement “will be announced in due course”.

WTCR World Touring Car legend Priaulx explains “heart-wrenching” decision to call time on WTCR adventure AN HOUR AGO

The post Confirmation of fourth Lynk & Co-powered Cyan entry another boost for WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR Bjork, Dahl bid fond farewell to WTCR winner Priaulx 2 HOURS AGO