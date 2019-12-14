Consistency pays as Brzezinski wins live Esports WTCR OSCARO final in Kuala Lumpur

Williams Esports driver Kuba Brzezinski beat team-mate and fellow Polish simracing ace Nikodem Wisniewski to the inaugural Esports WTCR OSCARO live final in Kuala Lumpur this evening, taking the prestigious title and a share of the 25,000 euros prize package.

He was second at a virtual Hungaroring, runner-up at a virtual Slovakia Ring and P2 at a virtual Sepang International Circuit to top the rankings that featured 13 of the world’s best online racers.



With sponsorship from KW Suspensions, organisers RaceRoom installed 13 3Motion Simulators at The RIFT gaming centre in Malaysia for the live showdown.



Although he did not win a race in his CUPRA TCR, Brzezinski’s consistency paid dividends with David Nagy (M1RA Esports) finishing third behind Wisniewski.



Andika Rama Maulana takes shock Hungaroring win

Indonesian’s Andika Rama Maulana began the live final in style with what was considered a shock win in his GT-Sim.ID eSport Honda. He completed several overtakes to beat Kuba Brzezinski and Nikodem Wisniewski to the top of the podium.



Nikodem Wisniewski dominates at the Slovakia Ring

Nikodem Wisniewski dominated at the Slovakia Ring ahead Kuba Brzezinski, the Williams Esports pair opting not to engage in battle and secure a 1-2 finish. Bence Bánki, last year’s Esports WTCR OSCARO online champion, finished third.



David Nagy takes Sepang showdown

Bence Bánki started from pole but any hopes the attacking Andika Rama Maulana had of taking the lead ended when he collided with the Slovakia-based Hungarian at Turn 1. That let Nagy into the lead, chased by Kuba Brzezinski with the top-two order remaining unchanged. Briton Jack Keithley enjoyed his best run of the evening in P3. Although their Sepang race didn’t go to plan, Bánki and Maulana were able to round out the top five in the final standings ahead of Germany’s Moritz Löhner and Briton Keithley.



Online champion Baldi out of luck in Malaysia

Florian Hasse (Germany) and Gergo Baldi (Hungary), the 2019 Esports WTCR OSCARO online champion, were among the drivers affected by technical issues and finished eighth and ninth in the final order respectively. The RaceRoom eRacing Team Russland duo Egor Ogorodnikov and Kirill Antonov impressed with their strong pace in P10 and P11, while local hero Ayman Aqeem just managed to get ahead of Argentina’s Emanuel Lopez after a strong performance in the Sepang race.



Azcona wins VIP event, late drama for Panis

Mikel Azcona won the VIP Race for real-life WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO drivers, snatching a last-gasp victory from Aurelien Panis when the Frenchman got caught up in a crash. Both Azcona and Panis will be in action when WTCR Race of Malaysia takes place at the Sepang International Circuit tomorrow (Sunday).



Photo:Dmitriy Soldatov/RaceRoom Russia

