Tom Coronel says the continuity factor of racing with the same team for a second season in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup will be “important”.

Although he’s switching from CUPRA to Audi power for WTCR season three, Coronel can once again count on the expertise of Belgium-based Comtoyou Racing.



“Indeed, [it’s] a different car, but the same team as last year,” said Dutchman Coronel. “For me, racing with the same team for a longer time is important. Last year, Comtoyou Racing and I certainly was a good match. Co-operation was pleasant for both sides and now we have made the switch to Audi. The team also has experience with this brand.”



Comtoyou has taken two WTCR wins to date in addition to several podiums.

The post Continuing with Comtoyou cool for Coronel in WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.