The four-time FIA World Touring Car champion is one of an incredible 11 drivers still in mathematical contention for the coveted crown.



In fact, he’s third in the table, 43 points behind his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co team-mate and nephew Yann Ehrlacher, the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader following a standings adjustment.



“We do have a good position ahead of the season finale, but racing is not an exact science and there are plenty of factors that can decide otherwise,” said Muller, who moves one point ahead of Jean-Karl Vernay in the provisional order after the corrected points were issued. “We need to keep our heads cool and work methodically together.”



Despite his lofty position in the title table, Muller’s focus remains on Ehrlacher, his sister Cathy’s son, coming out on top.



“Yann’s victory would be deserved because he dominated the season and showed that he was the strongest this year,” said Muller, of 24-year-old Ehrlacher’s efforts. “No matter what the result in Aragon I am very proud of the work done so far, because being at his level under 25 years with six seasons of racing only it is exceptional.”