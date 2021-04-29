A Toyota Corolla TCR could chase success in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in the future.

It follows the appointment of Toyota Gazoo Racing Argentina by Toyota Gazoo Racing to design, develop, manufacturer and sell the Corolla TCR to customers worldwide.



Once approved by WSC – the company behind the TCR concept and trademark – the Toyota Corolla TCR will be eligible for use in TCR events globally, including the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.



Daniel Herrero, President of Toyota Argentina and Chief Officer of Toyota Gazoo Racing Latin America said: “We are proud to have received authorisation from our headquarters to be responsible for homologating, developing, manufacturing and sales of a Toyota’s vehicle for TCR competition. That shows that Toyota Motor Corporation’s trust in us and our motorsports industry is relevant. For us, it is a double satisfaction, because our team will be responsible for the expected arrival of Toyota to the TCR series around the world and also because this project will give us the possibility of promoting Argentina's motorsports industry to the world.”



WSC President Marcello Lotti said: “Six years have been passed since TCR was launched and new manufacturers are still joining. We now welcome the arrival of Toyota, a giant of global automotive that has always been deeply involved in motorsport activities. The appointment of Toyota Gazoo Racing Argentina for developing, building and marketing the Corolla TCR marks another important milestone in the success of the TCR concept.”

