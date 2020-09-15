On his first WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup appearance with Audi power, Coronel was fourth in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Belgium on Sunday, which beat his previous best result of sixth at the Nürburgring Nordschleife last season.



“I had some really nice battles, in the first race with Tassi and in the second race with Girolami, who had won the opening race,” said the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport drive. “At the start of the second race, there was the usual argy-bargy, I was racing door-to-door with Jean-Karl Vernay. After that, I fought with Girolami for many laps. I was on his rear bumper all the time and tried everything, but couldn’t find a way past.



“All in all, I am happy with this weekend, good results. The good preparation has clearly paid off. The Audi ran really well at this track, especially over the kerbstones. A good start of the season. I am happy, I am really convinced that this is going to be a very good season!”



Dutchman Coronel began his 31st season of racing in the summer with 484 touring starts to his name. Clickhereto watch his recap video of the WTCR Race of Belgium weekend.