Although the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver has considerable experience of the 25.378-kilometre track, when an opportunity came up to gain even more knowledge of the demanding layout, he jumped at the chance by joining forces with Benjamin Leuchter to contest two NLS endurance race on the Nordschleife at the wheel of a Max Kruse Racing Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR.



“It all worked very well and we complemented each other superbly,” said Leuchter, who won Race 3 at WTCR Race of Germany last season and is an established Nordschleife expert. “Tom quickly put our advice into practice and his feedback was also very positive for our team. The co-operation with our engineers was very productive, so both sides benefitted.



“He also did a super job of implementing what we practiced in the two NLS races, which we used for more preparation: two second places in his class and the fastest time in qualifying for the second race – that is not to be sniffed at.”



Coronel, who is aiming to bring his touring car start tally to 500 races by the end of this season, said: “The training with Benny, who I knew from our time together in WTCR, was definitely very productive. The circuit is unforgiving – if you don’t find the right rhythm, it will eat you up. In the TCR car, you have to approach everything a little slower. In principle, however, the cars are well suited to this kind of track.



“I immediately had positive feedback from the Golf, and the co-operation with Max Kruse Racing worked superbly. I now definitely feel well prepared for the WTCR round. As far as the NLS series is concerned, I really enjoyed my two outings. I would definitely not rule out a few more.”



Coronel starts WTCR Race of Germany on the back of his best finish to date in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at Circuit Zolder earlier this month, where he finished fourth in his Goodyear-equipped Audi.