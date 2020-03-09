Tom Coronel says the opportunity to race at the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife so early in the upcoming WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season is “mega cool”.

With a hugely demanding lap of 64 turns over 25.378 kilometres, the Nürburgring Nordschleife is regarded as the toughest race track on the planet.



For 2020, WTCR Race of Germany takes place from 20-23 May as the second event of the season. Dutchman Coronel is already counting down to the event.



“I am really delighted with the challenging Nürburgring-Nordschleife,” said Coronel, who last week announced his 2020 WTCR programme in a Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS. “That will be the second event of the season, mega cool!”

The post Coronel can’t wait for “mega cool” WTCR times appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.