Switching from CUPRA to Audi power for the truncated 2020 WTCR season, Dutchman Coronel continued his alliance with Belgium-based Comtoyou Racing and proved competitive from the outset.



Back to his previous World Touring Car best, Coronel was an outright winner at WTCR Race of Slovakia, took three WTCR Trophy race wins, and held second place in the overall standings for a time, before ending his campaign in a respectable P11 after a handful of late-season mechanical issues.



“The season was a very good one: we scored podium finishes and we had the victory at Slovakia Ring, of course,” said the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver. “We were also competitive at the Nürburgring and at Zolder. Halfway through the season, we were even second in the standings. Too bad that we had some technical issues in the last events, but all in all, I just have had a good season, one that I am very happy with.”