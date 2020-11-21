Tom Coronel accomplished plenty during 2020, returning to the top of the FIA World Touring Car podium and surpassing 500 touring car starts.

Switching from CUPRA to Audi power for the truncated 2020 WTCR season, Dutchman Coronel continued his alliance with Belgium-based Comtoyou Racing and proved competitive from the outset.

Back to his previous World Touring Car best, Coronel was an outright winner at WTCR Race of Slovakia, took three WTCR Trophy race wins, and held second place in the overall standings for a time, before ending his campaign in a respectable P11 after a handful of late-season mechanical issues.

“The season was a very good one: we scored podium finishes and we had the victory at Slovakia Ring, of course,” said the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver. “We were also competitive at the Nürburgring and at Zolder. Halfway through the season, we were even second in the standings. Too bad that we had some technical issues in the last events, but all in all, I just have had a good season, one that I am very happy with.”

WTCR
Preview: Keithley the simracer to beat as Esports WTCR resumes at virtual Nurburgring Nordschleife
12 HOURS AGO

The post Coronel completes 2020 a WTCR winner and 500 not out appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR
Rookie rising high: Top newcomer Magnus aims for overall WTCR title in 2021
18 HOURS AGO
WTCR
Tarquini wows ERC ace Breen on WTCR visit
YESTERDAY AT 05:00