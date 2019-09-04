Tom Coronel is confident he can transfer his strong recent form in TCR Europe to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO when the series resumes at WTCR Race of China next week.

Coronel finished runner-up in both TCR Europe races at Oschersleben in Germany last month driving a Boutsen Ginion Racing Honda Civic Type R TCR.



Although he faces the task of switching back from Honda to CUPRA power for the Ningbo International Speedpark triple-header from 13-15 September, the Dutchman believes he has what it takes to emulate his TCR Europe achievements in the top tier WTCR / OSCARO.



“I’m in a good swing and a good flow, which gives you a strong feeling and that always helps,” said the Comtoyou DHL Team CUPRA Racing driver. “Of course, the competition is so strong in a world championship and you’re out of the game if you make the slightest mistake or lose 0.001s. But the more racing you do, the sharper you are. I feel prepared and I know when it’s Tommy Time, when the moment is there.”



Dutchman Coronel placed P15 twice and P17 once when WTCR / OSCARO visited the Ningbo International Speedpark last September. “I’m a Ningbo fan, it’s a very technical track. All the time you have to behave yourself with the entry speed of the first corner for the second corner like in slalom. It’s a compromise.”

The post Coronel confident of form transfer at WTCR Race of China appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.