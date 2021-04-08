Tom Coronel is preparing for the upcoming WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season boosted by words of support from three key players.

Coronel, who turned 49 earlier this week, will drive a Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS for Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport in WTCR 2021.



And Comtoyou Racing Team Manager François Verbist, DHL CEO John Pearson, plus Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing couldn’t be happier that the Dutchman is gearing up for his 32nd season behind the wheel.



“I am super-happy that Tom is with us,” said Verbist. “This will be our fourth year in WTCR and our third year with Tom. Because of the new car, 2021 will be a special season. We can also benefit from Tom’s vast experience in touring car racing to finish the development of this beautiful car.”



DHL’s Pearson said: “Tom is a joy to work with. He always goes the extra mile and he also over-delivers on our one-off requests. This could be our lucky seventh year. I am proud of our cooperation with Tom and I wish him a lot of success for the upcoming season.”



Reinke added: “Tom Coronel is one of the most profiled touring car drivers of our time. He has competed in more than 500 touring car races in his career so far. Since last year, he has been relying on the Audi RS 3 LMS and we are proud that he chose Audi again this year. Tom is an extremely fair sportsman and a great motorsport ambassador far beyond his Dutch homeland. He is a character and is respected by all competitors.”

