Coronel guests on latest WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear: “I was in the slipstream of

As he continues his preparations for his 31st season of racing when he hopes to make it 500 starts in a touring car, FIA World Touring Car stalwart Tom Coronel catches up with host Martin Haven on the WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear.

Never one to shy away from the limelight, this ultra-charismatic Dutchman, championship-winning racer, entrepreneur, TV pundit and YouTube star hasn’t missed an FIA World Touring Car season since the WTCC was revived in 2005. And he’ll be one of the most popular members of the WTCR family when he takes to the grid in an Audi RS 3 LMS run by Comtoyou Racing this year.



Prior to his international touring car switch, Coronel excelled in single-seaters with success in his native Netherlands and, most notably, Japan. But it was a financial struggle from the start, as he reveals in part one of WTCRFast Talkpresented by Goodyear.



“My older brothers were racing and I was a mechanic for them,” said Coronel, whose grandfather, Bertus van Hamersveld, was a famous motorbike racer. “They gave me a present of a racing school course, I won the course and there was a scholarship, one season in the Citroën AX Cup paid by Citroën Netherlands. That’s how I started racing because there was no financial backing in the family, the money was not there.”



Progressing to the Formula Opel Euroseries with the famous Van Amersfoort Racing team via Formula Ford, Coronel, now 48, recalls how winning the Nations’ Cup at Zandvoort made a big difference to his career prospects. “I was in the slipstream of Jos Verstappen and finally at home ground [for the Nations’ Cup] I could show there was another name and a potential driver. The crowd went mental [when we won], it was completely full, there were a lot of banners on the home straight.”



A move to German Formula 3 followed for 1994 when Coronel first came into contact with the Schumacher family and Willi Weber, manager to Michael and Ralf at the time and boss of the WTS F3 team. “At the beginning I didn’t know who these people were. But there was a guy who called me, Willi Weber, he wanted me to drive for his team. I was doing everything myself, the sponsorship, the talks with teams. He sent me the contract, I signed for him and, in the meantime, I tried to find the budget. My team-mate was Ralf Schumacher and my team boss was Franz Tost, now the boss at AlphaTauri in Formula One.”



Coronel finished seventh in the German championship and moved to Japan for 1996, winning the national F3 title the following year when he also won the Marlboro Masters of Formula 3 at Zandvoort on a brief return to Europe. But Japan remained his focus and he took the Formula Nippon title in 1999 driving for ex-Formula One racer Satoru Nakajima’s team.



But when a test for the Arrows Formula One squad didn’t result in the hoped-for-drive for 2000, a disconsolate Coronel briefly fell out of love with motorsport until he began his touring car adventure that he continues to savour to this day.



Coronel’s WTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear, the WTCR’s official tyre supplier, is available in two parts at FIAWTCR.com and other outlets from 12h00 CET today (Wednesday) with part two following from 12h00 CET on Friday (1 May).



Having heard from Norbert Michelisz and Yvan Muller in the first and second episodes of WTCRFast Talk, Esteban Guerrieri and Tiago Monteiro are due to reveal the stories of their careers in the coming weeks. Clickhereto listen or follow this link:https://www.fiawtcr.com/wtcr-fast-talk/

