After going fastest in Free Practice 1, the Dutchman qualified seventh, which put him fourth on the grid for Race 1 under the reverse-grid ruling. He finished third and said: “That was nice, this one is in the books.”

Sadly for the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver, third place was as good as it would get at MotorLand Aragón thanks to a DNF in Race 2.

“I moved up to sixth straight away and was able to attack for P5, but suddenly, the electronics died,” Dutchman Coronel explained. “Everything was off, the dashboard was black… I wasn’t able to reset or restart the engine, it was just all over, like somebody had flicked the switch. But technical problems can happen.

WTCR Miracle man Guerrieri’s WTCR points like getting “water out of a stone” 16 MINUTES AGO

“All in all, I am happy that we were competitive with the Audis, my team-mate [Frédéric] Vervisch won the second race, so we are now nicely in contention for the world [title] as well and I have my first trophy of the season in the bag, which is nice.”

WTCR Changes for the better as Bjork bounces back in WTCR 37 MINUTES AGO