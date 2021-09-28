Tom Coronel will be on fine form when the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup resumes at Autodrom Most next month.

Dutchman Coronel is getting set for his Czech Republic mission on the back of a podium double, which he scored when the TCR Europe series stopped off at Monza in Italy last weekend.



Competing in a previous-generation Audi RS 3 LMS for Comtoyou Racing, Coronel placed third in Race 1 before he was promoted from third to second in Race 2 to complete the provisional title top three.



“Two podium results with which I am now third in the standings, that is something I am quite happy with,” said DHL-backed Coronel.



WTCR Race of Czech Republic takes place at Autodrom Most from October 8-10. After eight races, Coronel is P17 in the overall standings and second in the WTCR Trophy for independent racers.

WTCR WTCR 2021: season so far 18 HOURS AGO

WTCR WTCR ace Azcona closes on TCR Europe title YESTERDAY AT 20:48