Coronel: Mamma Mia the racing is tough in WTCR!

Tom Coronel says this season’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO is one of the toughest he’s experienced in 29 years of racing.

Dutchman Coronel is part of the 26-strong #WTCR2019SUPERGRID that features seven FIA world title winners and a host of national and international champions.



Speaking at WTCR Race of Netherlands last month, Coronel said: “The races have been amazing. For a touring car driver like me – and I’ve been racing for 29 years – Mamma Mia how tough they were, everyone was battling with each other. It’s one of the best seasons I’ve ever seen, top drivers on the grid, champions, the winner of the last race on the back, the ones who were at the back now at the front. Anything can happen, you could be P20, you could be P2.”



Next up for Coronel and his rival racers is WTCR Race of Germany at the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife from 20-22 June. Coronel drives a CUPRA TCR for Comtoyou DHL Team CUPRA Racing.

