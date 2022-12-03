Tom Coronel left it to the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup finale to produce his best form of the year aboard his Audi RS 3 LMS.

The Goodyear-equipped Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver qualified a season-best fourth at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia before he completed the Race 1 podium in third position.

And by finishing sixth in Race 2, Coronel secured the points he needed to move into the top 10 overall standings for his best end-of-year finish in five attempts in 10th.

But Coronel needed team-mate Franco Girolami to follow team orders to ensure his capture of third place in Race 1, as the Dutchman explained afterwards.

“The team asked me if I could attack Norbi [Michelisz in second place] and I said ‘no, I just haven’t the pace’. I saw in T4 and T5 there was too much understeer and in T7, so we swapped, then [Franco] could try and attack, otherwise he would give [the place] back. That’s how we promised, otherwise we would have been fighting for it. But it felt good. I was in the VIP role, I saw everything happening in front of me. It was a really nice battle in front. Everything was under control and for the last race to be on the podium is a good one.”

Coronel completed the Jeddah Corniche Circuit weekend by finishing runner-up to Rob Huff in the final WTCR Trophy standings.

