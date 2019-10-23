Tom Coronel believes the Suzuka Circuit East Course will be a “good track for the show” when it stages the second stop of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Cup presented by OSCARO’s tour of Asia.

A double winner on the layout during the FIA World Touring Car Championship era, Coronel has also offered an insight on how best to overtake on the WTCR / OSCARO’s shortest track, which measures 2.243 kilometres in length.



“I won at the East Course in 2011 and 2013 so I have good memories,” said the Dutchman, who partners Frenchman Aurélien Panis at Comtoyou DHL Team CUPRA Racing. “It’s a good track for the show and that’s part of what we do. The layout is a good style for the fans.



“When I won in 2013, Mehdi Bennani was leading but I overtook him in Turn 2 by approaching the attack in Turn 1 and teasing him. The last corner, which is uphill to the right, is also quite interesting. Unlike the other medium-speed corners, there’s a type of swing and if somebody makes a mistake you can overtake them.”



The post Coronel: Suzuka East Course good for WTCR show appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.