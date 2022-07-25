Tom Coronel turned on the style to mark his 100th start in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi yesterday.
As well as scoring his best finish of the season with sixth position in Race 1, the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver took his first WTCR Trophy win in 2022.
Ad
“I drove a bit cautiously but I am quite happy with the results,” said Dutchman Coronel. “After all, I scored quite a lot of points again and yet another trophy to bring home.”
WTCR
Azcona still the WTCR’s Goodyear #FollowTheLeader but focus is key
Coronel completed a strong WTCR Race of Italy weekend by finishing seventh in Race 2 and finishing runner-up to points leader Rob Huff in the WTCR Trophy order.
The post Coronel turns 100 and takes WTCR Trophy glory appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Race report: Girolami does the Italian job in WTCR with Vallelunga victory
WTCR
Watch as Britain's Blomqvist wins second semi-final at Vallelunga
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad