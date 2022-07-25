Tom Coronel turned on the style to mark his 100th start in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi yesterday.

As well as scoring his best finish of the season with sixth position in Race 1, the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver took his first WTCR Trophy win in 2022.

“I drove a bit cautiously but I am quite happy with the results,” said Dutchman Coronel. “After all, I scored quite a lot of points again and yet another trophy to bring home.”

Coronel completed a strong WTCR Race of Italy weekend by finishing seventh in Race 2 and finishing runner-up to points leader Rob Huff in the WTCR Trophy order.

