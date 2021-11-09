Tom Coronel did what he always like to do at the end of every WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup race weekend by “going home with a trophy again”.

Dutchman Coronel took a fine season-best second place in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Italy on Sunday after catching and passing Esteban Guerrieri.



“We are going home with a trophy again,” the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver said. “But even more important than the actual classification is the fact that I was really able to race, to fight for it. That is something I was missing a bit in the past races.”



As well as an outright podium, Coronel topped the WTCR Trophy order for the sixth time in 2021 aboard his Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS.



However, after being forced to retire from Race 2 following contact, any hopes he had of beating team-mate Gilles Magnus to the WTCR Trophy title were quickly extinguished.



“I had a good start and was doing well,” Coronel said. “Then [Yvan] Muller pushed off [Néstor] Girolami and I was in Turn 4 together with [Jean-Karl] Vernay. Girolami returned onto the track, Vernay was in the sandwich, he braked and our wheel rims tangled, so that my left rear wheel suspension broke. Sadly, that was the end of my race.”

