Coronel’s verdict: Salzburgring’s a cool track, a good place to start the new WTCR season

Tom Coronel has described the venue for the opening rounds of the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup as “cool” and a “good place” to start the upcoming season.

Salzburgring is set to host the inaugural WTCR Race of Austria from 12/13 September.



However, the high-speed track staged the FIA World Touring Car Championship for three seasons with Coronel finishing Race 2 in 2012 before taking second in Race 1 in 2014 behind Yvan Muller.



“It’s a cool track, we visited there with WTCC as everybody remembers with the slipstreaming,” said Coronel. “It’s a high-speed circuit, it’s a different mentality because you drive with a very low downforce, which means long straights and high top speeds and a very high-speed right-hander so a very exciting circuit.



“You have to manage your tyres there because everything is about turning to the right, so you use the left-front big time. It’s a good place to start our season.”



Coronel is pictured fending off José María López at the Salzburgring in 2014

