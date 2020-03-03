Gilbert Ang has followed Mitchell Cheah by emerging as another star of Malaysian motorsport after he finished third in the final TCR Malaysia standings.

Ang secured the result with fourth place in Race 1 and fifth place in Race 2 during last weekend’s season decider at the Sepang International Circuit, which hosted the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup super-finale in December.



Driving a CUPRA TCR for Viper Niza Racing, the 23-year-old finished in the top five in every race in what was his first TCR campaign.



WTCR Race of Malaysia will host the 2020 WTCR season showdown from 10-13 December as part of an exciting double-header with the FIM Endurance World Championship for motorbikes. Ang will be eligible to take part in the event.



Photo:CUPRA Racing

The post Could Gilbert Ang be Malaysia’s latest WTCR racer? appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.