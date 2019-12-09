Countdown to the WTCR Sepang super-finale: I have no pressure, says Muller

A flurry of late-season wins has put Yvan Muller in striking distance of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO heading to the Malaysian super-finale from 12-15 December.

This is what Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’s French legend has had to say ahead of the showdown in Sepang.



Experience counts…“Experience is important, absolutely. I could see in Macau some stress on some rivals. I’ve had this in my career but not now, I have no pressure on my shoulders. I have four titles and one more means I can still do the job correctly.”



China cheers…“There have been ups and downs this season. I lost a lot of points in Marrakech when I was leading but had a mechanical failure. At other circuits I could not score points but the speed was there and in WTCR with 30 races, everything is possible, like we showed in China [when we won two races].”



No knowledge, no problem…“I don’t know Sepang and I give up after 10 laps on the simulator. But we have two practice sessions to learn the track. In Macau I did a pole position and win two races so I am there in the fight and this means a lot.”

