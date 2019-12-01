Norbert Michelisz, Esteban Guerrieri, Yvan Muller and Thed Björk will face-off for the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO at the Sepang International Circuit from 12-15 December.

This is what Hyundai-powered Michelisz, who heads the standings by nine points, has had to say as he prepares for the final push on #RoadToMalaysia.



It’s in his hands…“It’s pretty much like I wanted it to be a couple of race weekends ago. This is the very important part of the season and to go to Malaysia with the psychological advantage of leading is better than being behind. But the margin is very small and we are not in a comfortable position. However, it’s in my hands and this is a nice feeling.”



Power not pressure…“The closer the event comes the more you think about the pressure. This season I managed the pressure side pretty well. Honestly, I feel confident and quite powerful and I think we have a very good package for Malaysia.”



Best of the best…“My three rivals have been fighting for championships since a very long time. They are all on top of their game, they are all the best of the best and in the end, you cannot say who is the biggest threat. It’s a new circuit for me and my contenders and if it’s the same for everyone I’m okay with that. Going for the WTCC title in Qatar in 2017 was the most intense day of my life so far but I’m pretty sure Malaysia will top that.”

The post Countdown to the WTCR Sepang super-finale: It’s in my hands, says Michelisz appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.