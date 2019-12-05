Esteban Guerrieri is preparing to face off against Norbert Michelisz, Yvan Muller and Thed Björk for the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO at the Sepang International Circuit from 12-15 December.

Currently second in the standings, nine points behind leader Michelisz, the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda driver had this to say with just the last leg on the #RoadToMalaysia remaining.



Achievement conquered…“It’s an achievement conquered because I wanted to arrive at the last race in the fight. It means we have done a good job during the year and we’ve always been fighting and trying to take all the opportunities possible. I’m proud of my team and Honda of course.”



Sepang spice…“I tested in Sepang at the beginning of the year. The track is cool, it’s a long track and many things can happen with the weather changing there. That will add some spice to the title decider.”



Ready to fight…“Of all the rivals nobody is stronger. Norbi is some points in front of us and has that in his pocket. But they will all be strong and there are three brands in the fight. We will try to be up there and competitive for the final race. Let God decide.”

The post Countdown to the WTCR Sepang super-finale: We’ve always been fighting, says Guerrieri appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.