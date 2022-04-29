As one of the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup’s brightest prospects, Gilles Magnus, 22, is about to embark on his first season as an official Audi Sport customer racing driver following two years of impressing as a privateer for Comtoyou Racing.

Although he’ll still form part of Comtoyou’s WTCR glory chase this year at the wheel of a Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS, the Belgian’s rise in status means expectations have increased too. However, with an outright victory under this belt, last season’s WTCR Trophy winner is keeping calm ahead of Circuit de Pau-Ville hosting the 2022 opener from May 7-8.

On 2022 targets…“That’s always a difficult question because you don’t want to put too much pressure on yourself, but I want to be ambitious as well because it’s my third season in WTCR, my first as an official driver, the Audi RS 3 LMS is very competitive so obviously we want to fight for the title. This has to be clear, maybe it’s ambitious but the team has worked very hard over the winter. We are ready.”

On raised expectations…“I don’t feel more pressure as an official Audi driver. I’ve always had some kind of pressure because before it was the RACB supporting me and now it’s Audi Sport customer racing. We’ve always been competitive from the beginning and I always believed I could beat these big names and these big guys. You have to believe it otherwise you better stay at home and don’t even begin the fight. But this year I believe it more than ever before.”

On still learning…“Calling yourself the perfect driver is almost impossible because you are always learning. My team-mate Tom Coronel has been racing for 33 years but he’s still learning, we’re all still learning and you can never stop improving so you’re never perfect. For sure, after three years, I feel much more confident and much more ready than I felt before my first season. But still there will be some tracks, like Vila Real, where I’ve never been, where the other drivers already have quite a bit of experience. I’m still young and still kind of a rookie even though it’s my third season already.”

On having a second family…“It’s my fourth season in total with Comtoyou and for me it is like a family even though it’s a big team. It’s still the same people that I worked with in the first season so that’s really nice and this season they are more prepared than ever and pushing more than ever to be competitive. We’ve been doing more winter testing than normal and the way the team approached each test was different and even more professional. I can really feel they are more motivated than ever and they know there is a massive opportunity this season.”

On paying back the RACB…“Simply without the Belgian federation I would not have had a career. They saved my career when I was about to stop and without them I would never be in this position. They’ve made a massive difference and this season I will be driving with my helmet in the RACB colours to thank them for their support for the last three seasons and show my appreciation for what they have done.”

