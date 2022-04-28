Hungarian hero Norbert Michelisz starts season five of the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup without his long-term team-mate Gabriele Tarquini by his side following the Italian’s retirement from full-time competition.

But leading BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse in his Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR is a challenge the 37-year-old Michelisz is relishing. Ahead of next week’s season-opening WTCR Clean Fuels For All Race of France, this is what the 2019 King of WTCR has had to say.

On becoming team leader…“To be honest it’s a very nice feeling but it’s a bit strange because I always had Gabriele to be my guide and my teacher. I realise now I am the one who has more responsibility although I am not sure if I am the leader like he was. But I like responsibility and I realise I can perform better when I have extra responsibility and extra pressure.”

On Gabriele’s departure from the team…“The role he played in developing the i30 and then the Elantra was significant. It’s a big change not having him in the team, but I also have to say there are many great people who were working around us in previous years who are still here. The team is still capable of doing any extra steps it needs to take without him. But there are many personal aspects and also some driver-related aspects that are probably impossible to compensate.”

On losing a wingman…“For me Gabriele was my best-ever team-mate. We helped each other a lot and it was a very nice experience to have somebody as a team-mate you can rely on. But your team-mate is also your competitor and if your aim is to win you also need to beat your team-mate. To have someone like Gabriele to share your honest thoughts with and somebody who totally understands that there’s sometimes conflicts of interest between team-mates was very important.”

On gaining a new team-mate…“Mikel is a fantastic driver, one of the best in the series. It’s an early period for us being team-mates but I am sure we will share very nice moments. Also, some difficult moments when we will fight against each other on the circuit. He’s a tough competitor but he’s also a fair racer, which I always appreciate. His combination of age, experience, talent and style, his assertive style is very impressive. He’s very good at understanding when to risk a lot and when to take one step back. When it’s damp, when it’s raining, when you have a slippery surface, he’s probably one of the best drivers. We’ve already shared some track time and I have to say his speed is also something quite unique and he showed in the first few kilometres that he could adapt to the Elantra.”

On winning a second title…“After Malaysia in 2019 I was quite sure that if it takes the stress level like that to win the title I never want to do it again. But then time passes and you remember the very nice parts and you want to experience the same again. I remember crossing the finish line and getting emotions that you don’t get anywhere else. As a race car driver you live and look for these moments. It’s a bit like a drug I guess, you just want to experience the same again and again and this is why winning the tile has to be the target for this season. But with experience you also understand that to win a title everything must come together, it doesn’t happen every year. But with experience you also understand how to prepare for that and how to improve your chances.”

