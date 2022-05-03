After his shock but welcome return to the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2021 following a year away racing and winning in Sweden, Rob Huff hit a high note when he followed up his WTCR Race of Hungary pole position with victory in the season finale.

Continuing his adventure with top Hungarian team Zengő Motorsport in a Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competición, this is what the 2012 FIA World Touring Car champion has had to say ahead of Circuit de Pau hosting a street racing spectacular this weekend and the start of WTCR season five.

On returning to Pau…“Every street circuit presents its own challenges but Pau was definitely one of the harder ones from when we raced there in WTCC. We had a lot of very exciting races there in the past, but it’s a really difficult circuit, non-stop with no straights. It’s high pressure on the driver the whole time and of course to be the first event of the season brings even more pressure. But I love street circuits, everybody knows that and Pau is one that I never won and, of course, I would very much love to kick the season off with a win at one of my most memorable circuits.”

On leaving it late…“The announcement is only late because we led you to believe it’s late, we’ve been ready for this moment for years! Of course, it’s always very difficult going into any season with everything coming together at the last moment but with the experience I have and Zengő has as a team we showed last year that we can win and we are worthy winners by winning both of the last races of 2021.”

On ending 2021 on a high…“There’s the age-old saying that you’re only as good as your last race and we won both of them. We’re both old enough and wise enough with enough experience to know that it’s going to be difficult [to win again] but it’s nothing that’s out of our reach.”

On being confident…“We’re confident with the car we have, we’re confident with the ability we have altogether and it’s our job to throw caution to the wind and put everything we can into the first race and that’s what we intend to do.”

On building on last season’s experience…“You wouldn’t think after starting in World Touring Cars in 2005 that one year out in 2020 that much would change but the reality was a lot had changed and it took a long time for me to get up to speed last year and have the confidence to really push. It’s a world title we’re fighting for at the end of the day. We’re up against the best drivers and teams in the world on the most challenging circuits in the world. It’s never easy but between myself and the Zengő team we have full confidence in what we’re doing and we’re bringing new elements to the series this year. We feel confident with what we are doing and we’re going to do everything we can to show that confidence on track.”

