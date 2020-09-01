Spain’s Mikel Azcona will join Rookie Award contender Bence Boldizs and Hungarian Touring Car champion Gábor Kismarty-Lechner at Zengő Motorsport to drive the sporty brand’s all-new racecar.



And the trio will start their campaigns at Zolder in Belgium next week (September 12-13) in the knowledge that the car has already proved its competitiveness in TCR Italy and TCR Scandinavia.



A month and a half after its world debut at Monza, drivers such as Salvatore Tavano (Scuderia del Girasole by CUPRA Racing) and Robert Dahlgren (PWR Racing) have used the CUPRA Leon Competición to top their respective championship standings.



Following confirmation of Zengő Motorsport’s WTCR entry with CUPRA power, CUPRA Racing Director Jaime Puig said: “In 2020 CUPRA will once again be represented in the WTCR by a world-class partner in touring car racing and for promoting young talent. We are delighted to have Mikel Azcona racing with them, after his fantastic debut in the championship last year, and we are also looking forward to seeing the CUPRA Leon Competición in action in the WTCR, a car that in just one month on the tracks has demonstrated its enormous potential.”



Developed for use in TCR series and in endurance races around the world, the new CUPRA Leon Competición is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that delivers 340 PS at 6800 RPM and a torque of 410 Nm mated to a six-speed sequential gearbox. The car accelerates from 0 to 100kph in 4.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 260 kph.



Compared to the previous generation CUPRA TCR, the CUPRA Leon Competición combines the brand’s new bodywork and chassis geometry which has been specifically designed for the model, reducing weight, providing rigidity and enabling greater customisation for each team and driver.