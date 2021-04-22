Jordi Gené returns to top-tier racing in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Cup this season with “absolute respect” for the “spectacular level of demand” provided by his opposition.

The 50-year-old, a vastly successful racer for more than 25 years, is linking up with Mikel Azcona to drive a Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competición for Zengö Motorsport.









It will be his first season in WTCR although he was a winner in the FIA World Touring Car Championship, the WTCR’s predecessor, between 2005 and 2010.









“Although in recent years I have been involved in the development of CUPRA series and competition cars, it has been a long time since I participated in world-class races such as WTCR,” said the Catalan driver. “This competition has a spectacular level of demand and I have absolute respect for all the participants. I am so eager to start as if it were my first race.









“I know that my first races are going to be tough, because I have not competed wheel to wheel [for a long time], but we are going to go all out to get good results, fight for victories and score points for the brand. I cannot set an individual goal, but what we all know is that we are going to fight for CUPRA to win the title.”









Gené is set to make his WTCR debut on the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany from June 3-5.

