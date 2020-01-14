The new CUPRA León TCR will have “even better performance” than its predecessor, according to the Spanish make.

Already available for pre-order, the CUPRA León TCR features improved bodywork, better weight distribution and enhanced aerodynamic efficiency, following a development phase that began last October and included tests in Italy, Portugal and Spain.



Jaime Puig, CUPRA Racing director, said: “After a successful 2019, this year we will continue competing in TCR series with our customers, supporting them technically to achieve the best possible results. We are also opening the new CUPRA Racing Factory, a newly refurbished 16,000 square-metre base that will become our new racing workshop and where we will also prepare the debut of the CUPRA e-Racer.”



Two teams, Comtoyou DHL Team CUPRA Racing and PWR Racing, relied on CUPRA power during the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with PWR’s Mikel Azcona winning at WTCR Race of Portugal and narrowly missing out on top rookie honours. The Spaniard also scored four podium finishes during a hugely impressive first WTCR season, while his team-mate Daniel Haglöf and Comtoyou’s Aurélien Panis each took a sole podium placing.



The 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup gets underway in Marrakech, Morocco, from 3-5 April. The inaugural WTCR Race of Spain takes place at MotorLand Aragón from 3-5 July.

The post CUPRA promises “even better performance” from new WTCR challenger appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.