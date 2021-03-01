As well as being able to demonstrate his ability in PURE ETCR, the all-electric touring car championship from Eurosport Events, the same promoter behind WTCR, Azcona has confirmed he’s more than up for a dual campaign this season.



Speaking following celebrations to mark CUPRA’s third year anniversary last week, 24-year-old Spaniard Azcona, a double WTCR race winner, said: “I am very excited to be part of the CUPRA team in the PURE ETCR and compete with the CUPRA e-Racer. I am sure that this new competition format is here to stay and that it will be the future of racing.



“I really want to start, get in the car and continue developing the car together with Jordi [Gené] and Mattias [Ekström].



“It will be something totally new for me because it is very different from the CUPRA Leon Competición that I have competed with in the WTCR this last year, but we will work hard to arrive as best prepared as possible at the start of the championship. Also, I would love to combine it with WTCR, with the aim of fighting for the title.”



Xavier Gavory, PURE ETCR Series Director, said: “In Mikel Azcona, we will have one of the brightest young talents in touring car racing competing in the first season of PURE ETCR, and with him joining Mattias Ekström and Jordi Gené we have three drivers in the series that have won touring car championships and major motorsport events at a very high level. Preparations for the start of the season are definitely heating up and fans can be sure of a thrilling competition when we kick off at Vallelunga in June.”



Xavi Serra, Head of Technical Development at CUPRA Racing, added: “We are very excited to confirm that we will count with Mikel, Mattias and Jordi in the PURE ETCR in 2021. I cannot think of a better line-up to start this adventure.”



PURE ETCR and WTCR will join forces on two occasions in 2021 with the series sharing top billing at MotorLand Aragón in Spain from July 10/11 and at Inje Speedium in South Korea from October 16/17.