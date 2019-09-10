Cyan and Lynk & Co: the brief WTCR story so far

Lynk & Co, the global urban mobility brand addressing the needs and preferences of the connected generation and challenging auto industry conventions, is embarking on its first season in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO in partnership with Cyan Racing and Geely Group Motorsport, which has developed the Lynk & Co 03 TCR race car. This is the brief story so far.

19 October 2018:The Cyan Racing/Lynk & Co alliance is formally announced at the Fuji International Speedway in Japan. Thed Björk is confirmed as one of the drivers of the all-new Lynk & Co 03 TCR from Geely Group Motorsport, while plans for a concept road car project are also revealed.



18 November 2018:Yvan Muller finishes runner-up to Gabriele Tarquini in the inaugural WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO and reveals he’ll be a Lynk & Co-powered driver in 2019.



10 December 2018:Andy Priaulx, a three-time FIA World Touring Car champion, joins the Lynk & Co WTCR attack.



19 December 2018:Yvan Muller’s nephew Yann Ehrlacher is signed to complete the four-strong Cyan/Lynk & Co effort for season two of WTCR / OSCARO.



27 March 2019:The season launch in Barcelona makes it official: Björk and Muller will represent Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, with Ehrlacher and Priaulx lining up for Cyan Performance Lynk & Co.



7 April 2019:Björk makes motorsport history as the first driver to win a world-level FIA event in a Chinese car, the Geely Group Motorsport-developed Lynk & Co 03 TCR, with victory in Race 3 at WTCR AFRIQUIA Race of Morocco. Ehrlacher takes a podium in Race 2.



27 April 2019:Muller scores his first WTCR / OSCARO podium for Lynk & Co with second in Race 1 at the Hungaroring.



18 May 2019:After a tough Slovakia weekend, Björk scores the first of two wins at Zandvoort. Ehrlacher leads Race 3 the following day but settles for second after team orders are applied.



7 July 2019:Muller and Ehrlacher appear on the podium for the first time with second and third in Race 3 at Vila Real in Portugal. It’s an emotional occasion, however, following the passing of a team technician the previous evening.



26 July 2019:The containership carrying the four Lynk & Co 03 TCRs sets sail from Antwerp in Belgium bound for Shanghai in China for the start of the WTCR / OSCARO’s four-event tour of Asia.



13 September 2019:WTCR Race of China will get underway at the Ningbo International Speedpark.

The post Cyan and Lynk & Co: the brief WTCR story so far appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.