Cyan is still the colour in WTCR

The Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCRs will continue to bear the colour of the team’s name in 2020.

Sweden-based Cyan has released images of the livery it will use across its Cyan Racing and Cyan Performance entries in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup when the delayed third season fires up, as planned, in September.



Fredrik Wahlén, CEO and Team Manager of Cyan Racing, explained that “2020 will mark the 10th year that we run our Cyan blue livery and we have made a subtle but fitting evolution of it ahead of the coming season.”



Those tweaks include a deeper black strip above the sill, Lynk & Co branding on the lower front grille, the Cyan lettering on the bonnet changes from blue to a more prominent black, while the shaded stripes behind the front wheels have been removed.



Thed Björk, Yann Ehrlacher and Yvan Muller plus one as-yet-announced driver will carry the Cyan blue in the WTCR in 2020.

