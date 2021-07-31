Cyan Racing Lynk & Co has made a break for it in the battle to win the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car for Teams for a third time.
After six races the Sweden-based outfit holds a 20-point advantage over Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team with satellite operation Cyan Performance Lynk & Co up next.
Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, which is represented on the WTCR grid by Yann Ehrlacher Yvan Muller, is a two-time winner of the prestigious entrants’ award. ClickHEREto view the full standings.
