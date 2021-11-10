Swedish team Cyan Racing celebrated its 25th anniversary with a win double at WTCR Race of Italy last weekend.

Santiago Urrutia won Race 1 at the Adria International Raceway on Sunday with Yann Ehrlacher taking the Race 2 honours in his identical Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR.



Founded in 1996, the team has claimed four FIA World Touring Car titles and seven championships in Scandinavia. It’s bidding to guide Ehrlacher to a second consecutive WTCR Drivers’ crown while also securing the Teams’ award for a third year running.



“To celebrate our 25th year of racing with such a strong result is a true testament to the amazing efforts by everyone in the team," said Christian Dahl, founder and owner of Cyan Racing. “It's less than four years since we claimed our first World title and now we are in contention for our fifth. Here is to another 25 strong and exciting years."

