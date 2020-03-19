Cyan team chief Dahl: our WTCR goal is clear

The identity of the Lynk & Co-powered Cyan drivers in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup might still be under wraps but the man behind the project’s ongoing success has a clear goal.

Christian Dahl, CEO and founder of Cyan Racing, is expecting more big things in 2020 following Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’s capture of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams last season.



“Our goal is clear, we want to continue challenging for the top this season, which we expect to be even tougher than last year,” said Dahl. "The result of last year with a brand-new race car, in a brand-new programme with Lynk & Co is a true testament to the strong efforts of everyone involved. We need to consolidate this and continue to move forward as our competitors are not resting. But neither are we and we have developed our organisation and processes over the winter in order to face the challenges of 2020."



Four examples of the Lynk & Co 03 TCR are set for WTCR action in 2020 with entries under the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co and Cyan Performance Lynk & Co banners planned.

