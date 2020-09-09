That’s the view of Cyan Racing CEO and founder Christian Dahl, whose Sweden-based organisation will oversee the four-strong Lynk & Co-powered line-up during the upcoming WTCR campaign.



Dahl has pointed to the intense calendar structure, which features six race weekends over an action-packed, albeit hectic, nine-week period.



"We are facing a new and different challenge with such a short and intense WTCR season," said Dahl. “We exceeded our own expectations last year to claim our third consecutive world title despite facing seasoned competition with the brand new Lynk & Co 03 TCR. The challenge this year will no doubt be just as tough and it will be more important than ever to score strongly and consistently."



Cyan welcomes Santiago Urrutia to its attack for 2020 with the Uruguayan joining Thed Björk under the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co banner. Yann Ehrlacher and his touring car legend uncle Yvan Muller will fly the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co flag with the four Lynk & Co 03 TCR race cars equipped with Goodyear tyres.