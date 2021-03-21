Lynk & Co-powered Cyan Racing has gained in Spain after its quartet of WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers completed test session number ahead of the upcoming 2021 season.

Thed Björk, Yann Ehrlacher, Yvan Muller and Santiago Urrutia were all in action at MotorLand Aragón in recent days.



A post on Cyan Racing’s Facebook page read: “We have completed our first FIA WTCR pre-season test of 2021 at MotorLand Aragón with plenty of valuable kilometres completed by all four drivers.”



Last week, Sweden-based Cyan Racing confirmed that Björk, 2020 WTCR title winner Ehrlacher, Muller and Urrutia will continue in its fleet of Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCRs.



Photo:Cyan Racing

