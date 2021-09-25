The updated timetable for next month's WTCR Race of Czech Republic has been published.

Scheduled for October 8-10 at Autodrom Most, the event counts as rounds nine and 10 of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup and also features the 6 Hours of Most, the FIM Endurance World Championship for motorbikes season finale.



ClickHEREfor the provisional updated timetable.

