Dakar calls for WTCR racer Coronel

Tom Coronel will put his cross-country skills to the ultimate test when he teams up with twin brother Tim for Dakar Rally, which takes place in Saudi Arabia for the first time from today (Sunday).

The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup points scorer is a Dakar regular, once again navigating The Beast buggy.



Speaking following shakedown, Coronel said: “The car went seriously well in the loose sand. Tim’s confidence got bigger and bigger as well, he was quite nicely up to speed. That was nice to watch. We are ready for it.”



Up first for the Coronels is the 319-kilometre stage from Jeddah to Al Wajh.



Photo:#iGo2Dakar

