Dakar legend Peterhansel in WTCR visit

Dakar legend Stéphane Peterhansel was a guest of honour on the grid for Race 2 at WTCR Race of Germany on Saturday.

The Frenchman and 13-time Dakar winner used his visit to the Nürburgring Nordschelife to complete a lap of the 25.378-kilometre track in his X-Raid Mini and watch the action from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.



“I’ve come to see the race but I’m also here to do a lap of the Nordschleife in my Dakar Mini,” the X-Raid driver told WTCR reporter Alexandra Legouix. “I’ve not driven on this track before, but I am a driver with good improvisation. It’s just for fun to show the car. The racing has also been interesting.”

