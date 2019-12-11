De Oliveira needs to put front-wheel drive “in the brain” after WTCR test

João Paulo de Oliveira reckons adapting to front-wheel drive will be one of the biggest challenges he faces when he makes his debut in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO at the Races of Malaysia event.

The Brazilian was the quickest of the four wildcard drivers in action during night testing on Monday and following a two-hour morning run on Tuesday, but fears his lack of front-wheel-drive knowledge could hit his ultimate pace.



“I drove rear-wheel drive my whole life so it’s hard to put [front-wheel drive] in the brain very quickly,” said de Oliveira, who will pilot a KC Motorgroup Honda Civic Type R TCR at WTCR Race of Malaysia. “There is a lot to learn but I am trying my best to get it going and get it adapted as early as possible so I can help the team and put on a strong effort this weekend. I hope I will be able to fight near the front or at least in the top 10 so we will go back and see where we can improve [having tested].”



While his Honda represents unchartered territory, the multiple championship winner can at least count on his extensive knowledge of the Sepang International Circuit.



“I’ve been here many times in Super GT500,” said the Japan-based driver. “This is the track where I’ve had most wins, three wins here, it’s a good track and I love the track. It’s completely different to drive this car but it’s nice to be here.”

