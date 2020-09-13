The BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse driver was P12 following Saturday afternoon’s timed runs but isn’t dwelling on what might have been.



“Qualifying was quite disappointing,” said the Hungarian, who won the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup. “We finished outside top 10 which means I missed the target which is set for the first qualifying of the season, which puts us in a difficult position for the races. I have to start both races in P12, so more or less the middle of the pack and this means we will have challenging races. Nevertheless, there is the chance to score points and we saw last year that every point counts, so I will try to do my best.”



Michelisz’s team-mate Gabriele Tarquini was P16 in qualifying. He said: “Qualifying was not very good for all of the Hyundais. The BoP is like this and we must do the best from what we have. But at the moment we are not competitive and I hope something changes for the future races. The best is to score some points because it’s always good to collect some points for the rest of the season. Even if we are not competitive and our starting position is not fantastic, we can score some points.”