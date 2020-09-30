Ranked as one of the most accomplished WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers on Nürburgring Nordschleife’s hugely demanding 25.378-kilometre lap, Coronel placed fifth and eighth in the two races.



“It was a difficult one,” said the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver. “We had some problems, tough conditions, but I am still happy, happy how we finished and happy to still be leading the WTCR Trophy.



“We took some reasonable points, we were the best Audi and we had some good fights. We have some work to do and some things to learn because we’d never done a wet test session with the package we have for this year."