Teenage Moroccan Sami Taoufik will follow in the wheel tracks of his illustrious compatriot Mehdi Bennani when he races a TCR car this weekend.

Taoufik has joined Comtoyou Racing for the ADAC TCR Germany finale at the Sachsenring. He will also drive for the Belgian squad, a double winner in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO with Frédéric Vervisch, when Monza hosts the TCR Europe season closer next month.



Winner of the CIK-FIA European Karting title in 2017, Taoufik has built his experience in single-seater racing of late but switches to an Audi RS 3 LMS for his ADAC TCR Germany debut.



Bennani, a WTCR / OSCARO race winner and member of the SLR VW Motorsport team, also raced in single-seaters before his hugely successful switch to FIA World Touring Car racing.



Meanwhile, ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport founder and owner, René Münnich will race a Honda Civic Type R TCR for his team at Sachsenring. ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport is currently second in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO for Teams with five race wins so far in 2019.

The post Discovering the next WTCR ace Mehdi Bennani? appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.