WTCR

Donations from WTCR drivers up for bids in #RaceAgainstCovid auction

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
2 hours ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

-

Items donated by leading drivers from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup are now subject to bids in the first #RaceAgainstCovid auction, which is online from today (15 June).

A collaboration between the FIA, the governing body of the WTCR, and RM Sotheby’s, the world-famous auction house, is raising funds for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in their global response to COVID-19.

King of WTCR Norbert Michelisz, inaugural WTCR title winner Gabriele Tarquini, four-time FIA World Touring Car champion Yvan Muller and WTCC and WTCR race winner Tiago Monteiro all made donations with Tarquini (pictured) providing one of his safety helmets used during the 2018 season. Details of these items plus the other lots available can be found by clickinghere.

The #RaceAgainstCovid auction ends on 22 June.

The post Donations from WTCR drivers up for bids in #RaceAgainstCovid auction appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

