Following the action-packed WTCR Race of Hungary last weekend, tonight’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup review show is not to be missed.

As well as a look at how the three homegrown racers – Norbert Michelisz, Dániel Nagy and Attila Tassi – performed, there are extended highlights of the two races to savour, plus a reminder of how Mikel Azcona became the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader.

The WTCR Race of Hungary review is due to be broadcast at 22h00 CET today (Tuesday 14 June).

