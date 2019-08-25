A number of leading simracers will begin their Esports WTCR OSCARO bids when round two takes place at a virtual Hungaroring on Sunday evening.

They include Germany’s Alex Dornieden, the Esports WTCC champion from 2017, who has chosen the Lynk & Co 03 TCR for 2019 and represents Fernando Alonso’s FA Racing Esports team.



Slovenia’s Kevin Siggy Rebernak (EDGE Esports / Hyundai) and Hungarian Attila Dencs (ZENGO Esport / CUPRA) also start the season at the Slovakia Ring.



Dornieden is pictured receiving the Esports WTCC trophy from now Cyan Racing Lynk &Co driver Thed Björk.

The post Dornieden Lynks up with Fernando Alonso for Esports WTCR OSCARO season two appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.