The WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup will feature double-headers at all eight events in 2021, while two new FIA titles will be introduced for the upcoming season following FIA World Motor Sport Council approval at its online meeting yesterday (December 16).

In 2021, all WTCR events will consist of two races, Race 1 and Race 2. Race 2 will typically be two or three laps longer than Race 1, depending on circuit length, with the exception of WTCR Race of Germany at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Due to the long, 25.378-kilometre lap, both Race 1 and Race 2 will take place over three laps. The calendar structure for the 2021 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup is therefore as follows:



Rounds 1 and 2: WTCR Race of Hungary, Hungaroring, May 14-16

Rounds 3 and 4: WTCR Race of Slovakia, Slovakia Ring, May 21-23*

Rounds 5 and 6: WTCR Race of Germany, Nürburgring Nordschleife, June 3-5

Rounds 7 and 8: WTCR Race of Portugal, Vila Real, June 25-27

Rounds 9 and 10: WTCR Race of Spain, MotorLand Aragón, July 9-11

Rounds 11 and 12: WTCR Race of South Korea, Inje Speedium, October 8-10*

Rounds 13 and 14: WTCR Race of China, Venue TBC, November 5-7

Rounds 15 and 16: WTCR Race of Macau, Circuito da Guia, November 19-21

*Subject to event promoter agreement



WTCR weekends will begin with two free practice sessions of 45 minutes and 30 minutes duration, followed by a single qualifying session. This will be split into three knockout phases at all events with the exception of WTCR Race of Germany, where on uninterrupted qualifying session lasting 40 minutes will be timetabled. Points on a scale of 5-4-3-2-1 will be handed to the fastest five drivers at the completion of Qualifying Q1 and Qualifying Q3, while the fastest five at the end of WTCR Race of Germany Qualifying will score points on scale of 10-8-6-4-2.



Weekend format in short

Subject to final confirmation, WTCR weekends in 2021 will include the following track activity:

Venue FP1 FP2 Q1 Q2 Q3* Q R1 R2 Hungary 45 mins 30 mins 20 mins 10 mins 1 x 1 - 12 laps 15 laps Slovakia 45 mins 30 mins 20 mins 10 mins 1 x 1 - 9 laps 11 laps Germany 30 mins 30 mins - - - 40 mins 3 laps 3 laps Portugal 45 mins 30 mins 30 mins 15 mins 1 x 1 - 11 laps 13 laps Spain 45 mins 30 mins 20 mins 10 mins 1 x 1 - 10 laps 12 laps Korea 45 mins 30 mins 20 mins 10 mins 1 x 1 - 14 laps 16 laps China 45 mins 30 mins 20 mins 10 mins 1 x 1 - TBA** TBA** Macau 45 mins 30 mins 30 mins 15 mins 1 x 1 - 8 laps 11 laps

Key:*Fastest 5 drivers from Q2 progress to Q3 for 1 timed lap; **Venue TBC



Achievements of women recognised through inaugural FIA WTCR Female Driver Title

The WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup will recognise the achievements of women drivers in the series with the introduction by motorsport’s world governing body of the new-for-2021 FIA WTCR Female Driver Title.



Approved by the WMSC, the FIA WTCR Female Driver Title is subject to a minimum of three all-season entries being received. As well as being eligible for overall WTCR points, competitors will score points towards the FIA WTCR Female Driver Title on the same basis as the overall classification.



WTCR Rookie Title renamed WTCR Junior Title for 2021

In addition, the WMSC has agreed to the renaming of the FIA WTCR Rookie Driver Title, of which Gilles Magnus became the inaugural winner in 2020. From the upcoming 2021 season, the Rookie Driver Title will become the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title to further the highlight the participation of young drivers in WTCR. To be eligible, drivers must be 24 or under on January 1, 2021, and must not haven taken part in any WTCR or FIA World Touring Car Championship events prior to 2019. WTCR Junior Title contenders are eligible for overall WTCR points and will score points towards the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title on the same basis as the overall classification.

